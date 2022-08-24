Yandex metrika counter

Kazakh president pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President here.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

The Kazakh President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

