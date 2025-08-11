Kazakh president voices support for China's global AI cooperation initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed support for China's initiative to establish a global artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation organization, the presidential press service said Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Advanced technologies are key to national independence and a driving force for economic growth, as AI offers vast development opportunities, Tokayev said while chairing a meeting on AI development in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The global AI market could reach 4.8 trillion U.S. dollars by 2033, with its share in the global technology industry rising from 7 percent to 29 percent, which will be "an unprecedented growth," said Tokayev, citing a forecast by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Referring to the Chinese proposal to create a global AI cooperation body, Tokayev said the goal is to "promote a multilateral approach to AI governance, narrow the digital divide, develop ethics and ensure the sustainable use of AI."

"I believe Kazakhstan should support China's proposal and take part in preparatory activities," he said.

China has proposed to create a world AI cooperation organization in July.

It is a practical move taken by China to practice multilateralism and echo the aspiration of the Global South, as well as another international public good contributed by China, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

News.Az