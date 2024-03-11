Kazakh President Tokayev pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs
11 Mar 2024 12:36
22 Jan 2026 03:37
Politics
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. The Kazakh President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.