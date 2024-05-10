Kazakhstan, Netherlands sign 9 commercial agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and the Netherlands signed nine commercial agreements aimed at the development of bilateral ties in the agro-industrial complex, healthcare, ecology, transport and logistics, News.Az reports citing Kazinform News Agency.

The signing ceremony took place in Astana with the support of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kazakhstan and KAZAKH INVEST National Company JSC.VISCON Company and the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on the development of the AI-assisted virus-free planting stock automated production center. It is purposed to raise cultivated plants' yield and quality and ensure food security. It will be developed in 2024-2026 to produce 12 million young plants a year.Besides, the Ministry and Royal GD signed a document to improve the country’s veterinary system.The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and Royal Philips signed a memorandum of cooperation on the production of medical apparatuses in Kazakhstan. the company plans to localize the production of Philips portable ultrasonic diagnostics apparatus in Kazakhstan.The parties also signed a memorandum on carbon credits in Kyzylorda region, a memorandum on the development of the projects in the sphere of telemedicine, and a fishery development memorandum.

