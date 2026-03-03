Kazakhstan adopts biodiversity conservation concept for 2026-2035

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan has adopted a national biodiversity conservation and sustainable use concept for 2026-2035, Kazinform reported, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The plan sets priorities for nature protection, ecosystem restoration and sustainable resource management, aligning with the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

It includes expanding protected areas, improving forest conservation, strengthening wildlife monitoring and tackling pasture degradation.

By 2035, protected areas are set to expand from 31 million to 33.2 million hectares, and forest coverage from 13.9 million to 14.7 million hectares. The concept marks a shift toward proactive ecosystem management to support sustainable development.

