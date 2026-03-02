Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan FMs discuss regional tensions

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Photo: Getty Images

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev on March 2 to discuss rising military tensions and regional escalation.

Both expressed deep concern, noting that further deterioration could pose serious threats to regional security and stability, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They agreed that strengthening cooperation between consular divisions of their diplomatic missions and coordinating support for citizens in the region would be beneficial.

The call also covered other issues of mutual interest between the two countries.


