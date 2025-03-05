Kazakhstan and Canada hold political talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Canada held political consultations, according to a report from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The political consultations took place March 3, during the visit of the Kazakh delegation to the PDAC-2025. The Kazakh delegation was led by Ruslan Urazalin, Director of the Department of Americas, and the Canadian delegation was led by Andreas Weichert, Director of the Department of Eastern Europe and Eurasia, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral Kazakh-Canadian relations, and exchanged views on the international agenda.

The diplomats emphasized the importance of implementing previously reached political agreements, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and intensifying interaction within international organizations.

In general, the Kazakh-Canadian negotiations confirmed the parties' mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Photo credit: @KZEmbassyCA/ X (Twitter)

News.Az