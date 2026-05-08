Kazakhstan boosts economic ties and investment growth

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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy discussed expanding cooperation in the nuclear sector.

The Kazakh delegation, headed by Deputy Chairman of the Agency Gumar Sergazin, visited the IAEA headquarters from May 4 through 8 and held meetings with the agency’s deputy directors general and heads of relevant departments, News.Az reports, citing IAEA.

The sides discussed cooperation in nuclear energy development, nuclear medicine, technical cooperation, and nuclear and radiation safety.

During talks with IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications Najat Mokhtar, the parties reviewed the development of nuclear medicine in Kazakhstan, the use of radiation technologies in food security, and cooperation under the IAEA’s “Rays of Hope” and “Atoms4Food” initiatives.

Special attention was also paid to cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan on the introduction of nuclear and radiation technologies to strengthen food security, agricultural sustainability, and scientific research.

The delegation and IAEA representatives also discussed training specialists in nuclear medicine, radiology, radiation oncology, and medical physics, as well as improving quality assurance systems in radiation therapy and nuclear medicine in line with IAEA recommendations.

At a meeting with IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, Mikhail Chudakov, the sides discussed the development of Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy infrastructure and updated the joint work plan for 2026–2027 to support the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. They also reviewed joint measures related to the environmental rehabilitation of nuclear and radiation-hazardous facilities in the Caspian region.

In addition, talks with IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security Karine Herviou focused on nuclear physical security, radiation protection training, and the development of Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework and infrastructure in nuclear and radiation safety.

The agreements and initiatives discussed during the visit are expected to be included in a cooperation roadmap between Kazakhstan and the IAEA.

News.Az