Kazakhstan, China open advanced veterinary lab to boost food security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The East Kazakhstan region has marked the inauguration of a state-of-the-art interdisciplinary veterinary laboratory aimed at enhancing food security and boosting agricultural exports in Kazakhstan, the country’s Agriculture Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry said the project was implemented under the intergovernmental agreement signed between Kazakhstan and China following the official visit to China by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov, Governor of East Kazakhstan region Nurymbet Saktaganov, and Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin attended the inauguration ceremony. The establishment of the laboratory is the result of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China aimed at promoting science and technology and boosting competitiveness, stated Saparov, expressing confidence that the new center will play a key role in ensuring agricultural product quality and safety.

Under the agreement, the Chinese government transferred 99 units of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and furniture worth up to 840 million tenge to the local authority.

The laboratory is accredited according to Chinese and international ISO 17025 standards, which make it possible to perform high-precision research in veterinary diagnostics, quality control, and food security. This, in turn, will help remove technical barriers and expand agricultural exports from Kazakhstan to China and other countries.

The facility was opened at the branch of the Republican Veterinary Laboratory of the Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The newly established laboratory will conduct up to 550,000 studies on highly dangerous infections and 4,000 food safety tests annually.

A handover ceremony was also held, during which the keys for 22 units of service and specialized machinery were provided to regional branches of the Republican Veterinary Laboratory and veterinary stations across the East Kazakhstan region.

News.Az