Kazakh president praises Azerbaijan’s leadership in strengthening Turkic unity

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has praised Azerbaijan’s pivotal role in promoting cohesion within the Turkic world, highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership in this effort.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Tokayev underscored Azerbaijan’s contributions to regional and international initiatives, noting that Baku plays a central role in consolidating Turkic unity and maintaining regional stability, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"I would like to thank Azerbaijan and all Turkic states for their contribution to transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a full-fledged international organization. I am confident that under President Ilham Aliyev’s chairmanship, the Organization of Turkic States will continue to prosper and strengthen further," he said.

Tokayev also welcomed the signing of the Declaration on Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August, commending Baku’s efforts to promote reconciliation.

"In this difficult period, I would like to commend the signing of the Joint Declaration on Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and I believe that this historic step will serve as an important milestone in resolving the 30-year conflict," the Kazakh leader added.

News.Az