News
Kazakshtan
Tag:
Kazakshtan
China uses education as soft power in Central Asia
15 Dec 2025-22:15
Kazakh official reviews cybersecurity cooperation in Azerbaijan
14 Nov 2025-22:14
Kazakh envoy holds talks in Brussels on Afghanistan situation
13 Nov 2025-21:12
President Aliyev shares post on state visit to Kazakhstan -
VIDEO
21 Oct 2025-23:39
Kazakhstan, China open advanced veterinary lab to boost food security
08 Oct 2025-21:59
New momentum for Middle Corridor as Chinese firm joins Azerbaijan-Georgia-Kazakhstan venture
07 Aug 2025-20:25
Azerbaijani speaker in Kazakhstan for TURKPA Council session
11 Jun 2025-21:10
Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijani Air Force
18 Apr 2025-19:02
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan strengthen ties, focus on regional cooperation
04 Feb 2025-21:44
What support will be given to AZAL crash victims' families and survivors?
25 Dec 2024-23:32
