Kazakhstan honors individuals who helped rescue AZAL passengers
A group of individuals in Kazakhstan, including Ministry of Emergency Situations employees, doctors, police officers, staff from the Mangystau Regional Electric Grid Company, and Aktau International Airport, have received state awards for their role in rescuing passengers from the crashed AZAL plane, according to the Mangystau regional administration, News.Az reports.
According to the order of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 19 people have been awarded state awards, and 51 people have been presented with letters of gratitude from the head of state.
