Kazakhstan joins global effort to enhance international humanitarian law

Kazakhstan, Brazil, China, France, Jordan, and South Africa, alongside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), launched a global initiative to bolster political commitment to international humanitarian law (IHL) on September 27 at the UN headquarters in New York, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The initiative aims to boost action to respect, protect and comply with the Geneva Conventions to mitigate the effects of armed conflict, reduce civilian suffering, and preserve civilian infrastructure. It is open to participation from all other nations.To implement this initiative, the founding countries have asked the ICRC to hold consultations with all stakeholders to develop practical recommendations for renewing commitment to the universal and faithful application of the Geneva Conventions.A Global Summit to Uphold Humanity in War is planned for 2026 to summarize and approve the results of these consultations.The Geneva Conventions of 1949, ratified by all countries, form the foundation of international humanitarian law by establishing rules for the protection of victims in armed conflicts.

