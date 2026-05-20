Tesla expands Full Self-Driving rollout to Lithuania

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Tesla said on X ‌on Wednesday that ‌its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) driver assistance ​software was being rolled out in Lithuania, the second country in Europe ‌to do ⁠so after a Dutch approval last ⁠month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

On April 10, the Dutch regulator RDW provisionally ​approved the ​system ​for use ‌on public roads.

RDW is seeking EU-wide acceptance, but other member states can recognise the Dutch approval ‌in the meantime ​and allow ​the ​system to be ‌deployed.

The Lithuanian Transport Safety ​Administration ​did not immediately reply to a request ​for ‌comment.

News.Az