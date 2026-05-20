Tesla expands Full Self-Driving rollout to Lithuania
Source: CNBC
Tesla said on X on Wednesday that its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) driver assistance software was being rolled out in Lithuania, the second country in Europe to do so after a Dutch approval last month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
On April 10, the Dutch regulator RDW provisionally approved the system for use on public roads.
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RDW is seeking EU-wide acceptance, but other member states can recognise the Dutch approval in the meantime and allow the system to be deployed.
The Lithuanian Transport Safety Administration did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
By Nijat Babayev