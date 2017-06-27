Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan returns over 80 tons of infected Azerbaijani potatoes

  • Economics
  • Share
Kazakhstan returns over 80 tons of infected Azerbaijani potatoes

An inspection of quarantine products of high phytosanitary risk has revealed violations, according to Kazakh and the Eurasian Economic Union legislation, the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture said June 27.

In particular, as much as 81.5 tons of potatoes imported from Azerbaijan was revealed to be partially infectious, and thus was returned back, Trend reports.

Overall, 99.8 tons of quarantine products were returned back to exporting countries, including Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Kyrgyzstan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      