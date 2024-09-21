Kazakhstan seeks to boost grain exports to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan is looking to increase its grain exports to Azerbaijan, with Baku expressing willingness to consider this proposal.

This discussion took place during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Baku Alim Bayel and Rufat Mammadov, head of the Office of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, News.Az reports, citing the Kazakh Embassy in Baku.The ambassador updated the Azerbaijani officials on Kazakhstan’s grain harvest and emphasized the country's readiness to enhance exports to Azerbaijan.Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan's interest in importing grain and other products from Kazakhstan, indicating that the proposal will be reviewed.At the meeting, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport, logistics, and energy spheres.Rufat Mammadov noted that over the past two years, there have been nine mutual visits by the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, which contributed to the development of bilateral cooperation. In this context, the parties emphasized the successful implementation of major joint projects, such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), laying a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, transit of Kazakh energy carriers through Azerbaijan, as well as the development of a new project to lay a deep-sea electric cable along the bottom of the Caspian. Special attention was paid to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties.At the meeting, the ambassador congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Day of State Sovereignty (September 20).The diplomat expressed the Kazakh side's interest in implementing new joint projects with Azerbaijan, including those involving the Kazakh-Azerbaijani investment fund created this year with an initial amount of $300 million.In addition, he noted that Kazakh companies are ready to participate in the construction of various infrastructure facilities in Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region.

