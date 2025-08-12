Kazakhstan to bid for 2027 World Taekwondo Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan is preparing to submit a bid to host the 2027 World Taekwondo Championships, according to Kudrat Shamiyev, President of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.

From August 14 to 16, Astana-based Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace will host the Kazakhstan Open G1 international tournament in taekwondo among adults, juniors and cadets. Over 750 athletes from 22 countries, including Canada, France, India, the U.S., Turkiye and China, as well as Olympic Games champions and world stars, will compete in the event, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

The Kazakhstan Open 2025 tournament will mark the country's return to the world taekwondo map - such competitions have not been organized in the country since 2017. The new electronic system KPNP K-2 will be applied for the first time The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team is expected to perform as well.

The cash prize of the competition is 15.8 million tenge. The event is called to strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a reliable partner in sport and will become an important step towards hosting the 2027 World Taekwondo Championships, as the country is preparing a bid for it.

“Kazakhstan Open is not just a competition, but a sign that our country is ready to host world-class events. We want to make Astana the new capital of world taekwondo,” Kudrat Shamiyev says.

