Kazakhstan to boost Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan plans to boost Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy has announced, News.Az reports.

Kazakhstan began transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan in October 2023. From October to December 2023, 1.28 billion cubic meters of gas were transited through Kazakhstan."This year, we plan to raise transit volumes to 3.8 billion cubic meters, with further increases to 11 billion cubic meters per annum," Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said at a government’s weekly meeting.Satkaliyev also mentioned that discussions are underway regarding the delivery of Russian gas to Kyrgyzstan via Kazakhstan.In addition, the transit of Turkmen and Uzbek gas to China is on the rise. In 2024, Kazakhstan aims to increase gas transit to 37.1 billion cubic meters, which is 1.5 billion cubic meters more than the 2023 figures.

News.Az