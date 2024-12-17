Kazakhstan to commission eight new renewable energy facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new facilities include wind, solar and hydroelectric power plants:Akmola region: Two wind power plants with capacities of 4.95 MW and 10 MW (Jasil Jel).Zhambyl region: a 20 MW solar power plant (Hevel Kazakhstan).Almaty region: a 3 MW hydroelectric power plant (Tolkyn WPP).Zhetysu region: a 14.9 MW hydroelectric power plant (Baskan Power).Aktobe region: a 12.5 MW wind power plant (ERG Capital Project).Mangistau region: a 50 MW wind power plant (Sarkylmas Kuat).Atyrau region: a 48 MW wind power plant (Divitel).Furthermore, construction and installation work on wind farms with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt is planned to begin next year in the Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions. The country has already entered into agreements with Total Energies and Masdar, large suppliers of energy solutions. Another company — Unigrin Energy — will build a wind power plant with a capacity of 1 GW in the Zhetysu region.The ministry has also signed an intergovernmental agreement with China for the construction of renewable energy facilities with a capacity of 1.8 gigawatts. Moreover, under the agreement, the two sides will be able to launch additional joint projects. It is expected that at least 30% of the equipment used in all of the aforementioned projects will be made in Kazakhstan.Over recent years, 148 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of almost 3,000 megawatts have already been commissioned in Kazakhstan. Additionally, auctions for the construction of new renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of more than 4,500 megawatts are planned until 2027.To promote the energy sector in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Energy has prepared a development plan until 2035, which provides for the construction of 26 gigawatts of new capacity. Overall, the government of Kazakhstan will invest more than $15.2 billion in the development of its energy infrastructure by 2029.

