Kazakhstan to launch satellite internet on trains, planes

Satellite internet is set to be introduced on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy trains and Air Astana aircraft in 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of AI and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev announced at the government’s weekly meeting.

He noted that three satellite internet operators are currently active in Kazakhstan, and two more foreign companies are expected to enter the market soon. Pilot testing of the technology is scheduled for 2026, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

“In 2026, satellite internet will be introduced on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy trains and Air Astana aircraft,” Madiyev noted.

The minister also stressed that akimats will be responsible for providing satellite internet to tourist sites and hard-to-reach areas, using local budget funds.

In addition, Kazakhstan is rolling out a project to expand mobile network coverage along highways. The initiative will cover approximately 40,000 kilometers of national and regional roads, with completion expected within the next two years.

The minister also addressed the development of fifth-generation mobile networks.

“Currently, 5G is available in 20 cities. We plan to cover up to 75% of these cities’ territories,” he said.

Madiyev highlighted that Kazakhstan has more than 6,000 rural settlements as part of its rural digital infrastructure development.

“More than 3,000 villages will be connected to high-speed internet via fiber-optic communication lines this year and next. As a result, 99% of the population will have access to high-speed internet,” the minister said.

He also noted that the Last Mile project is ongoing, delivering fiber-optic connections straight to homes.

“Under this project, fiber-optic networks will be built to reach up to 400,000 households, providing additional coverage for 2.5 million people,” he added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to boost internet traffic transit via Caspian fiber optics.

