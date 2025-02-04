Kazakhstan to release preliminary report on AZAL plane crash in coming days: Minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the coming days, a preliminary report on the investigation into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft will be published, said Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev during a government briefing, News.Az reports.

"The specialists are working diligently. As we previously reported, international experts from Azerbaijan, Russia, Brazil (as the manufacturer), CENIPA, and ICAO have been involved in the investigation. They are now in the final stages, and we expect the preliminary report to be published on our official website in the coming days," he said.

The investigation was carried out by a commission under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport. The aircraft’s flight recorders, analyzed by specialists from Brazil’s Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), were brought to Astana on January 15.



The AZAL Embraer-190 passenger jet, operating a flight from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25, about three kilometers from Aktau Airport. There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

The crash resulted in 39 fatalities, while 27 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Both pilots and one flight attendant were among those who died, while two other crew members survived.

News.Az