British Airways pilots reject pay deal: 51% vote sparks fresh tension

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Pilots at British Airways have narrowly rejected a proposed overhaul of their pay structure, dealing a setback to the airline’s efforts to reshape long-term compensation and career frameworks.

The carrier, owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group, had offered a pay increase of up to 4%. However, the proposal also included reductions in pension contributions and cuts to the hourly Flying Pay Supplement, prompting concern among pilots, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Just under 51% of pilots voted against the plan, highlighting a closely divided workforce but ultimately rejecting the changes.

The British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA), which represents the majority of UK pilots, said it has informed the airline of the outcome and will continue discussions based on member feedback. While an existing pay agreement for 2026 remains in place, further negotiations are expected in the coming weeks.

British Airways acknowledged the result, stating it would review the feedback and work with the union to determine next steps.

The vote reflects growing tension between the airline and its pilots, many of whom have raised concerns that the proposed changes could lead to weaker overall pay and conditions despite the headline salary increase. Around 4,000 pilots—roughly 80% of those represented by unions—have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the direction of the negotiations.

The rejection leaves uncertainty over how British Airways will proceed as it seeks to balance cost management with maintaining workforce support in a competitive aviation market.

News.Az