Kazakhstan to resume oil shipments to Europe via Druzhba pipeline's second line

A view shows pipelines at an oil pumping station of Druzhba pipeline, in Adamowo, Poland. Photo: Jedrzej Wojnar/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

Kazakhstan will resume scheduled oil deliveries to Europe through the second line of the Druzhba pipeline in late December, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy confirmed.

This comes after the first line of the pipeline was damaged in Poland. "Pumping through the damaged line was halted. Oil deliveries continued along the second line. The technical capacity of the second line fully supports oil pumping," the ministry said."As of November 2024, the delivery of Kazakh oil to this direction was completed according to the schedule. The planned shipment for December is expected to take place between December 20 and 30, 2024," it added.An oil leak in Western Poland has led to the suspension of one branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which transports oil to German refineries.However, the operator, PERN, assured that oil supplies were not disrupted as they continued through a second branch, which has the capacity to meet the full demand of customers.

