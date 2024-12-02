Oil leak in Poland causes suspension of Druzhba Pipeline branch, supply unaffected
Aerial image of the oil spill in western Poland, there is no danger to the residents. Photo via Reuters
An oil leak in Western Poland has led to the suspension of one branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which transports oil to German refineries.However, the operator, PERN, assured that oil supplies were not disrupted as they continued through a second branch, which has the capacity to meet the full demand of customers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
It added the causes of the incident were not known at this time and they would be investigated by an internal committee operating at PERN.
The operator had identified the leak in a culvert under a road and has started work to replace the damaged pipeline. It said the work would not affect oil supplies or the operation of the road, and there was no threat to residents.