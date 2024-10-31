Kazakhstan to showcase its pavilion for the first time at COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This year, Kazakhstan will debut its pavilion at the COP29 conference in Baku this November after a lengthy absence,” said Saken Kalkamanov, Advisor to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that Kazakshtan supports Azerbaijan as a fraternal and partner country, adding that they will also take an active part in this event along with other Central Asian countries and Turkic states.According to Saken Kalkamanov, covering an area of 150 square meters, the Kazakhstan pavilion will consist of the following sections; an area for demonstrating achievements in the field of ecology, a conference hall for panel discussions, sessions, presentations and side events, a meeting hall for signing memorandums with international companies, banks and partners to achieve sustainable development goals."In general, the exhibition aims to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and improve the global environment, with special focus on the Central Asia and Caspian regions. The heads of state, executives of the Ministries of Ecology and other state bodies will strive to find solutions to many environmental issues, being accumulated over the years and determine future steps to eliminate them," the advisor added.

News.Az