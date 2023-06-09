Kazakhstan to transport over 1.1 mln tons of oil through Baku-Tbikisi-Ceyhan pipeline by year-end - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the end of the year, 1.125 million tons of oil from Kazakhstan will be transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, said during a meeting with Serik Zhuminagarin, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), News.az reports.

"Every month, Azerbaijan receives 12 to 14 tankers carrying Kazakhstani oil. This is a satisfying development. The initial agreement between the parties involved the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, considering that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.125 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.

Shahbazov emphasized that this is just the beginning of productive cooperation and added that, in this regard, the Baku-Supsa pipeline can be an excellent alternative for the delivery of Kazakhstani oil.

News.Az