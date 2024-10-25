Kazan summit marks new phase of enhanced BRICS cooperation, Chinese FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recently concluded summit in Kazan has initiated a new phase of strengthened BRICS cooperation and established a consensus for the unity and revitalization of the Global South, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, News.Az reports citing CGTN .

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing media about Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance at the 16th BRICS Summit from Tuesday to Thursday, after the Chinese leader concluded the trip to Kazan.In less than 48 hours in Kazan, the Chinese president attended more than 10 events, with a packed and intensive schedule. "The visit was a complete success," said Wang.China has once again played an important role as one of the cornerstones of BRICS cooperation and a key member of the Global South, he added.The Kazan summit was the first face-to-face gathering of the group's leaders after Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became BRICS members on January 1, 2024, joining Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.More than 30 nations have either formally applied for, or expressed interest in the membership of BRICS and many other developing countries are seeking deeper cooperation with the group.Delivering a speech at the summit on Wednesday, Xi called on BRICS members to conform to the general trend of the rise of the Global South and actively respond to the call of countries to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism.During the summit, the leaders reached an agreement to invite a number of countries to become BRICS partner nations, in another important development of the group.It marks a new level in building the BRICS cooperation mechanism, further enhancing its representativeness, appeal, influence and vitality, said Wang. "BRICS has become a strategic force in constructing a more just and equitable global governance system."Speaking at the BRICS Plus leaders' dialogue on Thursday, Xi said that no matter how the international landscape evolves, "we in China will always keep the Global South in our heart, and maintain our roots in the Global South."China supports more Global South countries in joining the cause of BRICS as full members, partner countries or in the BRICS Plus format "so that we can combine the great strength of the Global South" to build together a community with a shared future for mankind, said Xi.At the dialogue, leaders of more than 30 countries had in-depth exchanges of views on strengthening multilateralism and promoting equitable global development and security.All sides opposed power politics, bullying and double standards, and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and reforms to the international economic and financial order, said Wang.This highlighted the Global South's desire for peace and security, pursuit of development and prosperity, and aspiration for fairness and justice, he said.Head-of-state diplomacyDuring the summit, the Chinese president also had in-depth exchanges with world leaders on BRICS cooperation, bilateral relations and the current international situation.When meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Xi said China and Russia have found the right way for neighboring major countries to get along with each other, which features non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party.China and Russia should firmly uphold the UN-centered international system and jointly safeguard global strategic stability and international fairness and justice, Xi said.During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Xi urged China and India to strengthen communication and cooperation, enhance strategic mutual trust and facilitate each other's pursuit of development aspirations.Xi and Modi commended the important progress the two sides had recently made through intensive communication on resolving the relevant issues in the border areas, and agreed to make efforts to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas. The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation in multilateral efforts to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.It is worth mentioning that during the leaders' discussions with the Chinese president, all of them expressed their firm commitment to the one-China principle and unwavering support for China's legitimate stance on core issues, said Wang.The leaders expressed hope to further strengthen development strategy alignment with China, enhance comprehensive strategic cooperation, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Global South countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

News.Az