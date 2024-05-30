KazTransOil to export 1.5 million tons of oil through Azerbaijan in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

KazTransOil (Kazakhstan's national operator of the main oil pipeline) will ship 1.5 million tons of oil to the port of Aktau for further export through Azerbaijan, said a source at KazTransOil, News.az reports.



"In 2024, it is planned to transport up to 1.5 million tons of oil through the port of Aktau in the direction of Baku (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan)," the source said.At the same time, according to the source, in the first quarter of 2024, 355,000 tons of oil were transported through the port of Aktau in the direction of Baku.To note, at the end of 2023, the loading of oil into tankers in the port of Aktau using the facilities of KazTransOil amounted to 3.376 million tons, including 1.057 million tons in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan direction.Meanwhile, in 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued an order to enhance the amount of oil transported through the Trans-Caspian corridor. The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and KazMunayGas, the country's oil and gas company, signed an agreement allowing for the transportation of up to 1.5 million tons of oil annually from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in compliance with this directive.In addition, during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan on March 11–12, KazMunayGas and SOCAR signed an agreement to increase the volume of oil transported via the BTC to 2.2 million tons per year.

News.Az