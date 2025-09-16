Kenya issues arrest warrant for UK citizen in 2012 murder case linked to soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kenyan authorities have issued an arrest warrant and requested the extradition of a British citizen over the 2012 murder of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, whose death has long strained relations between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Wanjiru was last seen with a group of British soldiers near a UK army training camp before her body was discovered in a septic tank at the Lion's Court Hotel in Nanyuki. An inquest in 2019 concluded that she had been beaten and stabbed by British troops and likely still alive when she was thrown into the tank, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions said Magistrate Justice Alexander Muteti ruled that murder is an extraditable offense and found probable cause to institute charges against the accused. Authorities have not disclosed the suspect’s identity or whether they are a serving soldier.

The case has drawn widespread outrage in Kenya, with Wanjiru’s family and human rights groups criticizing delays in bringing the killers to justice. Wanjiru’s niece, Esther Njoki, told Reuters, “We are grateful to see the Kenyan government has acted, although it has taken too long, and kept the family in darkness.”

The UK Ministry of Defence said it remains committed to assisting the family but declined further comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.

