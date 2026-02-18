Kenya, US to resume trade talks next week

Kenya, US to resume trade talks next week

Kenya and the United States are set to resume negotiations next week in Washington as both countries work toward a potential bilateral trade agreement, Kenya’s trade minister said.

The talks aim to strengthen economic ties and expand trade opportunities between the two countries. Officials are expected to discuss tariffs, market access, and investment cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The negotiations come amid broader efforts by Kenya to secure trade partnerships with major global economies and support export growth.

News.Az