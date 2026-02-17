IOM launches 91 mln USD funding appeal to support migrants in Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday launched a 91 million U.S. dollar funding appeal to support about 1.2 million migrants and host communities in the Greater Horn of Africa and southern Africa regions.

The funding appeal, launched under the Regional Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa to Yemen and Southern Africa, was unveiled in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

IOM Director General Amy Pope stressed in a video message that sustainable financing is key to tackling the migration crisis in the Greater Horn of Africa and southern Africa regions, fueled by climate change, instability, and poverty.

Pope said the migrant response plan aims to protect the rights, dignity, safety, and livelihoods of migrants and host communities in a region grappling with sporadic conflicts, climate shocks, and high youth unemployment.

Adequate funding is required to provide humanitarian support to these migrants and their host communities, and to enhance stability, resilience, and inclusive growth across the region, Pope said.

"This support is not just humanitarian; it is an investment. We must turn this migrant response plan into protection, solutions, and hope for the people who depend on us," Pope added.

Migrants traveling from the Horn of Africa to the Southern Africa region, including women, children, and youth, face significant risks of violence, trafficking, abduction, torture, dehydration, and forced labor, according to IOM.

IOM Chief of Staff Mohammed Abdiker noted that both regions have become global hotspots for risky and irregular migration, adding that the new funding will support livelihood projects for migrants, as well as their return and reintegration into their countries of origin.

