Doctor sentenced 30 months over Matthew Perry death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dr. Salvador Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for distributing ketamine to actor Matthew Perry weeks before the “Friends” star’s fatal overdose in October 2023. He also received two years of supervised release and a $5,600 fine.

Plasencia, 44, pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution. While he did not provide the fatal dose, prosecutors said his actions contributed to Perry’s death by supplying the actor and his assistant with the drug without proper oversight, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The sentencing marks the first for the five people convicted in connection with Perry’s overdose. Plasencia’s attorneys said he accepts responsibility and hopes to prevent similar tragedies, while prosecutors highlighted his exploitation of Perry’s vulnerability for profit.

Other defendants, including Perry’s assistant and two drug dealers, will be sentenced in the coming months, facing prison terms ranging from 10 to 65 years.

News.Az