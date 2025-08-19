‘Ketamine Queen’ who supplied drugs to Matthew Perry to plead guilty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty to five federal charges, including supplying the dose of ketamine that killed Friends actor Matthew Perry in October 2023, the Justice Department announced.

Sangha, 42, will admit to maintaining a drug-involved premises, multiple counts of ketamine distribution, and distribution resulting in death. She faces decades in prison and will be the last of five defendants in the case to plead guilty, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Prosecutors say Sangha sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine through an associate, which were administered by his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, on the day Perry died. Sangha also admitted in her plea deal to selling ketamine linked to another fatal overdose in 2019.

Other defendants — including Iwamasa, two doctors, and supplier Erik Fleming — have already pleaded guilty and await sentencing later this year.

