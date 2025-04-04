Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City this summer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Belgium international's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in the summer, and he said on Friday that will leave the club as a free agent, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

In his 10 years at the club, the team has won 16 trophies including six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields and a UEFA Champions League.

He joined City from Wolfsburg for around $71 million in 2015 and established himself as one of the all-time Premier League greats.

"Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading," the midfielder said in a post on social media on Friday.

"So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

"Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here -- and you deserve to hear it from me first.

"Football led me to all of you -- and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what -- we won everything."

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. 'Manchester' will forever be on our kids' passports -- and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

"This will always be our home."

De Bruyne did not say if he would take part in the Club World Cup, which runs through June and July in the United States.

News.Az