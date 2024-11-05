Kevin Durant's late basket secures Suns' win over 76ers in Paul George's debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kevin Durant broke a tie with a driving layup with 24 seconds remaining, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night and spoiling Paul George's debut for his new team.

After missing the first five games of the season because of a bone bruise in his left knee, George had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes. He was 4 of 14 from the field and missed a shot that would have tied it in the final seconds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Durant scored 35 points to lead Phoenix to its fifth straight victory. Bradley Beal had 17 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points and 15 rebounds.Tyrese Maxey, who entered Monday averaging 29.8 points with George and All-Star center Joel Embiid sidelined, had 32 points to lead Philadelphia. Maxey was 12 of 22 from the field, 6 of 14 from 3-point range.Guerschon Yabusele had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench for Philadelphia, which fell to 1-5. Kyle Lowry scored 13 points, all in the first half, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 11 points before fouling out.76ers: George started slowly and was in foul trouble in the first half, but scored 10 points in the second quarter as he began to blend in with his new team.Suns: Beal was questionable to play with a recurring problem in his right elbow that caused him to miss two games last week. He had five rebounds.Durant’s basket with 24 seconds to play decided the game.Devin Booker missed all six of his 3-point attempts and was 3 of 18 from the field. The Suns All-Star was 7 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.Both teams play again Wednesday night. The 76ers are at the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Suns host Miami.

