Kevin Spacey says he’s homeless amid ongoing fallout from sexual misconduct scandals

Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has admitted he is currently homeless, living in hotels and Airbnbs, as he struggles with the financial and professional fallout from sexual misconduct allegations.

In an interview with the U.K.’s The Telegraph, Spacey said his Baltimore home was auctioned off, describing his financial situation as “not great.” He added: “The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Spacey has faced accusations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen men since 2017. He denies the allegations and was found not guilty in a 2023 London criminal case involving four men, and not liable in a 2022 civil lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp.

Despite his legal battles, Spacey has continued to work on smaller productions and performed a variety show in Cyprus. He expressed hope for a major comeback, saying the industry may be waiting for endorsement from respected figures: “If Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call… it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted.”

