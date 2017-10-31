Netflix to cancel House of Cards in wake of Kevin Spacey allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Netflix has announced it is cancelling its flagship television series, House of Cards, a day after allegations that its star, Kevin Spacey, sexually harassed a 14-year-old boy, The Telegraph reports.

Anthony Rapp, an actor, accused Spacey of historical sexual harassment when he was 14 and the star was 26.

The Oscar-winning actor was accused of trying to seduce the child by laying down on top of him at a party at his apartment in New York in 1986.

Meanwhile, the International TV Academy has withdrawn a planned award for Spacey in the wake of historical harassment allegations.

Spacey had been due to be awarded with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award in New York in November, but has now had the honour revoked.

In a statement on its website, The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said: "The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award."

Two more allegations have emerged since Rapp spoke out. America TV anchor Heather Unruh, 50, has suggested a loved one had been assaulted by the star.

'The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me … I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell," she tweeted on October 13.

On Monday, she added: "The dominoes are falling. My loved one will speak when ready."

Spacey, who admitted that he was gay for the first time in an apology to Rapp, said that he could not remember the alleged 1986 incident, but said he was "horrified" by the story.

House of Cards was the first original drama from the streaming giant, and changed the face of on-demand television with its high production values and Oscar-winning cast.

An adaptation of the Nineties British political drama of the same name, it is placed in Washington DC, rather than Westminster, and follows the Machiavellian antics of Frank Underwood, played by Spacey, in his deadly climb to the Oval Office.

On Monday afternoon, the creator of the Netflix series released a statement in support of Rapp. Beau Willimon said: "Anthony Rapp's story is deeply troubling. During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off.

"That said, I take reports of such behaviour seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr Rapp and I support his courage."

It is the first of Spacey's projects currently in production to be cancelled. He is including the high-profile Oscar hopeful All the Money in the World, costarring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams and directed by Ridley Scott, and the crime drama Billionaire Boys Club.

