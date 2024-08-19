Key price predictions for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices are likely to decline after failing to surpass their respective key resistance levels, whereas Ripple (XRP) is showing stability around the daily support level of $0.544, indicating the potential for a recovery, News.Az reports citing FXStreet.

Bitcoin price consolidates between $57,115 and $62,066 with Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2% and 61.8%, respectively (drawn from the swing high of $70,079 on July 29 to the low of $49,101 on August 5). As of Monday, it trades slightly higher by 0.1% at $58,499.Suppose BTC rises back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $62,066. In that case, it may find some resistance at this level, as it aligns with the previously breached trendline and the 100-day Exponential Moving Average of around $62,226, making a key resistance zone.Failure to surpass $62,066 could lead to a drop to $57,115 before potentially declining by 19% to revisit the $49,917 daily support level.On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, suggesting an impending bearish trend.On the other hand, if Bitcoin's price can close above $62,066, a rise towards the August 2 high of $65,596 would be on the cards as it would set a higher high on the daily chart, possibly leading to a further 6% price increase and testing the weekly resistance at $69,648.Ethereum is approaching its 50% retracement level of $2,843, based on the swing high of $3,562 from July 22 and the swing low of $2,124 from August 5. On Monday, it's trading slightly higher at $2,637 after bouncing back from its August 12 low of $2,510 on Thursday.If the $2,843 level holds as resistance, it may fall 12% to test the psychological support at $2,500.On the daily chart, the RSI and AO trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, suggesting an impending bearish trend.However, if Ethereum's price closes above $2,843, it could rise to the July 29 high of $3,396, establishing a higher high on the daily chart, potentially driving a 5% increase to revisit the July 22 high of $3,562.Ripple price finds support around its daily support level of $0.544, which coincides with the 100-day EMA at $0.542 on Friday. On Monday, it trades slightly higher by 0.5% at $0.566.If the daily support at $0.544 holds, XRP could rally 10% to challenge the next resistance level at $0.643.The daily chart's RSI and AO have briefly slipped below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels. Such a development would add a tailwind to the recovery rally.Conversely, if Ripple's price closes below the $0.544 daily support level, it would shift the market structure by creating a lower low on the daily chart, potentially leading to a 9.5% decline to revisit the August 7 low of $0.492.

