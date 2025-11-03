Khamenei says Iran will only cooperate with US if hostile policies end

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said cooperation between Tehran and Washington will only be possible if Washington abandons its hostile policies toward the Islamic Republic. He described the dispute between Iran and the United States as “intrinsic,” adding that it arises from a fundamental clash of interests.

Speaking at a gathering of students and families of war martyrs in Tehran on Sunday marking the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy, the Leader described the event as a defining moment in Iran’s modern identity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said any American request for cooperation could only be considered if the United States completely halts its support for the Israeli regime, withdraws its military bases from the region, and stops interfering in Iran’s internal affairs.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on young Iranians to advance in science and defense capabilities to demonstrate that "Iran is a strong nation that no global power can dominate."

