Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon second leg winner revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Agha Aliyev has triumphed in the second leg of an inaugural race of the Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, a historic running event, by completing an impressive 84-kilometer journey from Yevlakh to Ujar.

Elmir Askarov finished 2nd, followed by Artyom Aliyev.

A total of 36 athletes were in the fight for the leg win, which also saw female winners.

The Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, is a component of both the "Sports Week" and the "Green World Solidarity Year" initiatives.

News.Az