Khankendi hosts 11th Vugar Hashimov Chess Memorial

Source: gashimovchess.com

The 11th Vugar Hashimov Memorial, honoring the late Azerbaijani grandmaster and European champion Vugar Hashimov, begins today in the country's Khankendi city.

The tournament will feature Azerbaijan’s Rauf Mammadov and Aydin Suleymanli, alongside prominent international grandmasters including Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), Amin Tabatabaei (Iran), Vladimir Fedoseev (Slovenia), and Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan), News.Az reports, citing local media.

Competitions will include both rapid and blitz formats.

Organized by the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the 2025 edition of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial will run through December 11.


