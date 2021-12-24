Fabiano Caruana wins Vugar Hashimov Memorial

+ ↺ − 16 px

American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana has become the winner of the 2021 Vugar Hashimov Memorial in Baku after beating Hungarian Richard Rapport in the Armageddon playoff game.

The tournament consisted of a Rapid and a Blitz tournament with a double round-robin system for each. Players earned 3 points for a win in the mini-match of rapid, and in case of a tie, there was an Armageddon where the winner received 2 points and the loser 1 point.

Fabiano Caruana and Richard Rapport scored 24 points each after rapid and blitz. In order to determine the winner, an Armageddon game was played. The American grandmaster won as White to become the tournament winner. Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranked third with 22.5 points.

News.Az

News.Az