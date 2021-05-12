“Kharibulbul” music festival starts in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Kharibulbul" music festival starts in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, today.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the two-day festival will be held on the Jidir plain after 32 years.

As part of the festival, musical creativity of different peoples living in Azerbaijan on the theme "Multiculturalism in Azerbaijani music" will be demonstrated and a program of folk songs and classical music will be organized on the Jidir plain.

News.Az