Russia claims drone attacks hit Bryansk and Rostov regions, injuring two

Authorities in Russia said overnight drone attacks targeted the Bryansk and Rostov regions, injuring two people and damaging several buildings.

In Bryansk Oblast, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said a Ukrainian drone struck the city of Klintsy, damaging three cars and two apartment buildings. A 15-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Rostov Oblast, Governor Yuriy Slyusar reported that a drone attack damaged a residential building, a medical clinic, shops, and several houses in Rostov-on-Don, injuring one person. Authorities said residents of an affected building in Bataysk were temporarily evacuated but later allowed to return after safety checks.

Slyusar described the incident as a “massive air attack” that was largely repelled by Russian defenses.

Ukraine frequently conducts drone strikes on military targets inside Russian territory to weaken Moscow’s war capabilities.

The attack follows a recent strike on Russia’s Orenburg gas processing plant on Oct. 19, which forced the facility to halt gas intake from Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to end the war remain stalled. The Kremlin has reportedly demanded that Ukraine cede Donetsk Oblast as a precondition for peace, a stance reaffirmed by spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Oct. 20.

The comments came after a White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which sources said was overshadowed by a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier.

Trump and Putin are expected to meet in Budapest in the coming weeks for a summit, though an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

