Khazar University among top world universities in “Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2021”

The Times Higher Education has published “The University Impact Rankings 2021,” which assesses universities across the world against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals for their social and economic impact. The third edition includes 1115 universities from 94 countries.

The Khazar University is the highest-ranked university in Azerbaijan, being ranked in the 401-600 tier in The Impact Rankings 2021. It was placed in the world’s top 101-200 tier for SDG 4, proving the quality of its education.

It ranked 101-200 in SDG 4; 201-300 in SDGs 7 and 11; 301+ in SDG 14; 301-400 in SDGs 6, 10, 15 and 16; 401+ in SDGs 1, 12 and 13 and 401-600 in SDGs 3, 5, 8, 9 and 17.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of goals that aim to support all countries in achieving economic, social and environmentally sustainable development. They were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, declaring a global recognition of the need for partnership in creating a better world.

For more information, please visit the following website:

https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings#!/page/0/length/25/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/undefined

