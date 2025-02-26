Khojaly genocide exhibition by famous photojournalist Reza Deghati opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration organized an event to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The event, held at the Baku Photography House, began with the performance of the national anthem and a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In their addresses, Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati, and other speakers emphasized that the genocide committed by Armenian armed forces against civilians in Khojaly was not only a crime against the Azerbaijani people but also a crime against all of humanity.

Following the speeches, participants viewed Reza Deghati’s exhibition, "Khojaly: Wounded Souls."

