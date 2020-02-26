Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event “Khojaly is our bleeding wound!” was held in Ankara, Turkey to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Organized by Gazi University Faculty of Technology based in Ankara, the event was attended by the first secretary of Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Turkey, Elchin Allahverdiyev, the representative of Khazar University for Turkey, Murat Yasar Ekinci, the chairperson of the Azerbaijan Kirkuk Culture and Cooperation Center, Malahat Gurbanova, as well as teaching staff and students.

Addressing the event, the chairperson of the Azerbaijan-Turkey House, Tanzila Rustamkhanli, the head of Yeni Çağ Media Group, Agil Alasgar, and professor Gaffar Chakhmaqli provided detailed information about the Khohaly genocide.

News.Az

