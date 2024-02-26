Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event marking the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been held at the Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

The participants paid tribute to the martyrs with a minute of silence.

The event then featured the screening of a documentary film "13" highlighting the tragic events that took place in Khojaly in February 1992, as well as the fate of the missing persons during the Khojaly genocide.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva vehemently denounced the atrocities committed by Armenians in the Azerbaijani territories, describing the Khojaly massacre as a crime against humanity.

"This is the first time we have been commemorating the Khojaly victims in the liberated town of Khojaly, and this is of great importance for the people of Azerbaijan. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been fully ensured thanks to our brave Army under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev," Abdullayeva underscored.

The event was attended by members of diplomatic representations of Azerbaijan in France, diaspora activists, as well as representatives of the local community.

News.Az