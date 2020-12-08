Khudaferin: Historical bridge on brink of collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Anadolu Agency has published an article about the Khudaferin bridge located in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan.

Headlined “Historical bridge on brink of collapse”, the article reads: “A thousand-year-old bridge in Azerbaijan is on the brink of collapse due to neglect by the occupying Armenian army.

The Khudaferin Bridge in Jabrayil province has suffered nearly three decades of neglect.

The province was recently liberated by the Azerbaijani army.

According to Iranian historian Hamdallah Mustawfi, the bridge was built in 1027 A.D.

The bridge is considered one of the most important monuments of Azerbaijan with its free architectural style and arches, as well as the use of river stones in the construction.

The bridge is located at the border of Azerbaijan and Iran and connects the northern and southern banks of the Aras River.

The 27-year neglect of the Armenian army is evident in the region with Khudaferin looking like a ghost village.

A World War II monument erected for Azerbaijani veterans is located in Soltanli village.

A half destroyed fountain in the city center reminds one of the lost glory of the region.

The only structure Armenia built in the region is its military headquarters. Everything else was left to crumble.

At the entrance of the city, a cross was placed by the invading Armenian army.”

News.Az