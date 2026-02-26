Kim Jong Un threatens to 'completely destroy' South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asserted that his nuclear-armed country could "completely destroy" South Korea if its security were threatened, while reaffirming his refusal to engage with Seoul, according to state media on Thursday.

However, he left the door open to dialogue with Washington as he concluded a ruling party congress outlining his policy goals for the next five years, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The official Korean Central News Agency said that Kim also called for developing new weapons systems to bolster his nuclear-armed military, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that could be launched from underwater and an expanded arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons, such as artillery and short-range missiles, targeting South Korea.

He said the accelerated development of his nuclear and missile program “permanently cemented” the country’s status as a nuclear weapons state, and called for the United States to discard what he perceives as “hostile” policies toward the North as a precondition for resuming long-stalled dialogue.

The Workers’ Party congress, which began last Thursday in Pyongyang, comes as Kim carves out a more forceful regional presence, leveraging his expanding military nuclear program and a growing alignment with Moscow that have deepened his standoffs with Washington and Seoul.

KCNA said the North staged a military parade in the capital on Wednesday as it wrapped up the congress, previously held in 2016 and 2021.

At the parade, Kim said his forces were capable of “immediately and thoroughly retaliating” against any hostile threat.

But the state outlet did not immediately say whether he showcased his largest weapons, including ICBMs potentially capable of reaching the US mainland.

